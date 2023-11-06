Taylor Swift breaks her own record as Travis Kelce achieves big career milestone

Taylor Swift broke another one of her records as with the rerecord of her 2014 album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) as her beau, Travis Kelce, jetted off to Germany for his football game.

The singer’s new album has now has topped the Billboard 200, along with the vinyl albums and streaming albums charts this week, with over 1.6 million units in the U.S. and over 3.5 million globally.

Moreover, according to The Hollywood Reporter, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) has now surpassed the 2014 first-week sales of 1989, making it the first Taylor Version to net a bigger debut than the original.

Swift has broken a number of records this year as she released three albums in a span of a year. The Grammy-winning artist made a broke her record for the most-streamed Spotify album in a single day, which her album Midnights had made in October last year.

While Swift was making and breaking records, Kelce, on the other hand, also basked in the latest victory during Sunday’s game in Frankfurt, Germany.

Kelce, 34, finished the game with 14 yards on 3 catches. According to The Athletic, Kelce surpassed Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez's previous record of 10,940 with 10,941 to become the new all-time leading receiver in Chiefs franchise history.