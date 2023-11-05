Prince William warned of upcoming problem: 'This is bad, very bad'

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s pal Omid Scobie has made way for a new attack on Prince William after it emerged that the royal author was set to make some explosive claims in his latest book.



Following the revelation of his book, Endgame, it teased major details about the book and promised a thorough look into the rather hidden lives of the royal family.

In particular, the book took a jibe at the Duke of Cambridge as Scobie painted him as a "power-hungry heir to the throne".

The description described it as a "penetrating investigation into the current state of the British monarchy - an unpopular king, a power-hungry heir to the throne, a queen willing to go to dangerous lengths to preserve her image and a prince forced to start a new life after being betrayed by his own family".

This, as per a source, caused worry among the royal aides who believed that the Duke of Cambridge along with other members of the royal family were to face scathing attacks due to the book.

The Mail on Sunday quoted the source: "I've been told this is bad, very bad. It is unlikely that Royal aides will comment, but if there are charges of racism, they will, of course, be robustly rebutted."