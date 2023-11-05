Prince Harry’s ‘house hunting’ in London a chance to ‘heal’ royal rift?

Prince Harry may be missing his freedom back in the UK, but that doesn’t seem to be helping him in settling the rift between his father King Charles and brother Prince William.

Previously, royal author Phil Dampier shared that Harry is “dependent” on his wife Meghan Markle for a lot of his social experiences. He shared that Harry has given a “massive cost” when he moved to California.

In a bid to find his freedom, the Duke of Sussex has been “leading” on the idea of returning to the UK as the couple is house hunting in London.

As for there being any hope of reconciliation between Harry and his estranged family, royal expert Katie Nicholl told GBNews that there is ‘zero chance’ that Harry and Meghan will be returning to the UK this year for Christmas.

“Harry’s getting used to a California Christmas. I don’t see that this Christmas will be any different. Relations with his family are very strained,” the expert shared. “He does not speak to his brother. He barely talks to his father.”

She continued, “There is absolutely zero chance of him coming back to Britain for a British Christmas. He seems to be enjoying his Californian life and everything that the lifestyle affords him.”

Nicholl told the outlet that California is now Prince Harry’s home and his two children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 2, are “very much steeped” in American culture.