Demi Moore left heartbroken ex Bruce Willis 'no longer recognizes her'

Bruce Willis reportedly left his ex-wife Demi Moore heartbroken after failing to recognize her.

A source revealed to Closer that the Disclosure actress, who shares three daughters with Willis, visited her ex-husband following her summer trip to Italy.

“Demi could tell he really didn’t recognize her,” they told the outlet.

Though she kept in touch with the Die Hard star’s current wife, Emma Heming, Demi “had no idea he’d gone so far downhill,” the insider explained.

Willis was first diagnosed with aphasia in March 2022, a language disorder characterized by difficulty in communication. His family revealed that the actor will be stepping away from acting.

The 68-year-old actor was announced to be suffering from Frontotemporal dementia earlier this year, which results in “unusual behaviors, emotional problems, trouble communicating, difficulty with work, or difficulty with walking,” according to National Institute of Health.

Willis and Moore are one of Hollywood’s golden couple, owing to their long-standing love for each other despite their split.

The pair tied the knot in 1987 after a whirlwind four-month romance, and went on to welcomed Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah.

Though they finalized their divorce in 2000, the couple has since continued to stay good friends.