Tom Sandoval accuses Ariana Madix forcefully removing lightning bolt necklace amid scandal

Tom Sandoval, known for his role on reality TV, has disclosed that his iconic lightning-bolt necklace is now missing, and he's pointing fingers at his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix for its disappearance.

Tom and Ariana had a nine-year relationship that came to a crashing end earlier this year when Ariana discovered Tom's affair with their co-star, Raquel Leviss.



During their controversial dalliance, Raquel took an unusual step to commemorate their connection by purchasing a lightning-bolt necklace that matched Tom's, symbolizing his significance in her life.

However, when Tom attended BravoCon in Las Vegas, he revealed to E! News that his original pendant is no longer in his possession, alleging that Ariana was the one who forcibly removed it from his neck.

In the wake of this necklace turmoil, the 40-year-old reality star has opted for a new lightning bolt necklace, this time in white gold, distinguishing it from the original yellow gold pendant.

During a high-octane Vanderpump Rules, an interesting showdown took center stage as Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix's ex-partner, engaged in a push-up contest against DJ James Kennedy, who happened to have a romantic history with Raquel for five years, including an engagement that famously went awry in 2021 due to infidelity.

The years of intertwined history and drama came to the forefront of public attention as James challenged Tom to a push-up competition and emerged victorious.

Both shirtless contenders showcased their physical prowess, all while Ariana, maintained focus elsewhere, as documented in a video shared by an audience member on TikTok.