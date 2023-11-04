Helen Skelton shares new post about 'grateful madness'

Helen Skelton has mesmerised fans as she shared her new photos alongside her children amid speculations about her career move.

Turning to her Instagram on Friday, the 40-year-old posted an amazing phot, showing her capturing atop rocky terrain with her six-year-old son, Louis.

In the photo, the adventurous mum-of-three is seen beaming at the youngster who was positioned attempting to descend the rubbly height.

She also shared photos of her two other kids with the caption: "Can I have half term again pls…. Crazy time of year ….. grateful for the moments in between the madness."

She shared the pictures of her other two children, Ernie, eight, and Elsie, one. The family of four headed to Lowther Castle and were captured running toward the magnificent landmark on lush green grass.



Her fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the sweet post, with one reacting: "The Adventures of the Skelton Gang happy memories to last a lifetime."

The Countryfile presenter shares her brood with her ex-husband, Richie Myler, the pair shocked fans in April last year when he left the family home following over eight years together.

Richie has since moved on with new girlfriend, Stephanie Thirkill, and the couple welcomed a baby in April this year. Helen opened up about the end of the relationship in her brand new book, In My Stride.

The star has left her fans in tears as she waved goodbye to popular TV presenting role. She posted an emotional montage of her time on screen to her Instagram feed after the behind-the-scenes final aired over the weekend.

She captioned 'What a two years!!!! THANK YOUUU for giving us so much freedom and access. If you’re a sports fan I hope you will enjoy it, and if you’ve been around pro sport you will understand some of the special hugs shared in this reel with people who have become family. Sport ..,, it’s wonderfully, irrationally all consuming.'