Khloé Kardashian showers love on Kendall Jenner in sweet birthday tribute 

Khloé Kardashian penned a heartfelt note for her little sister Kendall Jenner as the model is celebrating her 28th birthday today, i.e., November 4.
Khloé took to her Instagram to share adorable memories she made with Kendall over the period of time.
The mother-of-two dubbed her sister one of the "most rare, loyal, gentle, multi-faceted souls" she has even known.
The reality TV star admired Kendall’s unique qualities, saying "[you are a] model, tequila queen, DJ, photographer, animal lover, health extraordinaire, adrenaline junkie, arm wrestling champion…. this list would be massively long if I wrote every single thing you excelled at."
Khloe further added that the supermodel brought joy that’s infectious,leaving an imprint on everyone she meets.
At the end of her heart warming birthday tribute for her "sweet angel sister," Khloe said, "No matter how old you get, you will Forever be my baby sister."
"I will always be here for you to support you and all that you do. Happy birthday, my sweet, beautiful sister!!!! Until time runs out, I love you," she added.
