Sofia Coppola reveals why Elvis Presley fan Lana Del Rey not featured in ‘Priscilla’

Filmmaker Sofia Coppola was hoping to rope in Elvis Presley fan, Lana Del Rey, to do a song for her newly-released film, Priscilla, but was unable to do so.

In an interview with E! News, Coppola shared how the Summertime Sadness songstress, 38, was nearly featured on the soundtrack.

“We were hoping she could do a song for it, but it didn’t work out with the timing,” the writer/director, 52, told the outlet in an on-camera interview.

Del Rey is known for her ’70s-inspired bouffant hairstyle and cat eye eyeliner and her music also resonates with the era. Moreover, she famously sang “Elvis is my daddy” on her 2012 song Body Electric.

Coppola shared that many people pointed out how the Grammy-nominated singer has connection to the King of Rock and Roll.

“I’m learning that people really connect Lana Del Rey and Priscilla and I didn’t realise that, but I got a lot of requests with, ‘How is she gonna be a part of the movie?’”

Coppola added that she even “invited her to the premiere,” even though she couldn’t make it. She said, “I’m excited for her to see it.”

Priscilla, based on Priscilla’s memoir Elvis and Me, stars Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi, but notably doesn’t feature music from the rock ‘n’ roll legend, as its usage was denied by his estate.