Bre Tiesi reveals steamy encounter with Michael B. Jordan on Selling Sunset

Bre Tiesi's intimate fling with Michael B. Jordan despite welcoming son with Nick Cannon.

Bre Tiesi, disclosed a previously undisclosed encounter with Hollywood heartthrob Michael B. Jordan. This revelation came during the premiere episode of the seventh season of Selling Sunset.

Bre, who recently became a mother, having welcomed her first child with Nick Cannon last year, shared this while having dinner with her castmates, including Chrishell Stause, Amanza Smith, and Emma Hernan.



Chrishell Stause posed the intriguing question, "Who would you sleep with, celebrity-wise? Who would you pick?" Amanza Smith quickly declared her choice: Michael B. Jordan.

The most surprising response, however, came from Bre Tiesi, who said, "I could do that - and I've done that."

The shocking revelation prompted an enthusiastic reaction from their fellow castmate Emma Hernan, who exclaimed, "Oh! You have? Oh! Oh my God! I wanna live through that vag*** right now!"

Bre's nonchalant response quipped, "I've slept with all of my favorites. I'm kidding."

Chrishell reacted with surprise, exclaiming, "Wait. You've got to be kidding me. That's not fair." Bre clarified her stance, explaining that while she values her independence, she would never disrespect Nick.

She also noted her commitment to maintaining respect in their relationship, even considering Nick's other situations.

Chrishell recognized Bre's unique position, describing it as a "new age power position" where one doesn't rely on anyone else, their child is well cared for, and they focus on self-fulfillment.



