Sarah Hyland channels TV mom Virginia Venit from 1996s ‘Happy Gilmore’

Sarah Hyland channels TV mom Julie Bowen’s character in 1996s ‘Happy Gilmore’

Sarah Hyland honored her Modern Family mom Julie Bowen by dressing up as her Happy Gilmore character for Halloween.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Hyland, 32, posted several pictures of herself dressed up as Virginia Venit from the 1996 comedy-romance movie, while her husband, Wells Adams, dressed up as Adam Sandler’s titular character.

“Like mother like daughter,” Hyland captioned the carousel post, sprinkling in some golf emojis.

Hyland channeled Bowen’s character with a white sweater vest, black skirt, and a short platinum blonde wig.

Meanwhile, Adams paired a Boston sweatshirt with blue jeans, completing the sporty look with a backwards baseball cap and a ice hockey stick.

Even the couple’s chocolate Labrador, Boo, was dressed up in a white tee and baseball cap, eliciting a joke from Adams in the comments section.

“So, Boo is Chubbs, right?” he mused, referring to the one-handed retired golf player played by Carl Weathers. “I didn’t even realize until now!” he wrote.

Hyland and Bowen co-starred in Modern Family as mother-daughter duo Haley and Claire Dunphy throughout its 11-season run from 2009 to 2020.

Hyland has been open about her close relationship with Bowen off-screen, telling Glamour in 2020, “Julie has been like a mother to me over the past 11 years.”

In fact, Bowen even gave Adams her blessing to tie the knot with her on-screen daughter in 2022.