Amy Robach celebrates major milestone as a cancer survivor

Amy Robach has recently hit a major milestone in her life after being cancer-free for 10 years.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, the former Good Morning America host posted a photo of herself smiling while sitting in a chair during one of her past cancer treatments.

In the caption, the 50-year-old wrote, “10 years ago, today I became a survivor.”

Showing her support to other who are still battling cancer, Amy added, “To everyone out there fighting the fight, I salute you #breastcancerawareness.”

Earlier in October 2013, Amy was diagnosed with breast cancer after she had her mammogram test to celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month live on air.



Later, Amy revealed on her GMA show that she would go for a double mastectomy to fight her cancer the following month after her initial diagnosis.

At the time, the broadcast journalist stated, “The diagnosis that’s still hard for me to say out loud. I have breast cancer. I know that I have a fight ahead of me. But I also know that I have a lot worth fighting for.”

After going through eight rounds of chemotherapy and breast reconstruction surgery, Amy became cancer free in 2014.

Meanwhile, Amy had been living her life to the fullest in the past decade as she climbed Mount Kilimanjaro with her loved ones as well as ran several marathons.

“It makes me feel so joyful to know that I am challenging myself physically, and believing in my body again, trusting in my body, again, investing in my body again, I am in fight mode,” said Amy on GMA in October 2021.

In another news, Amy has gone Instagram official with her boyfriend T.J. Holmes on November 1.



