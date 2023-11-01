Jason Momoa ‘thrilled’ about Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum engagement

Jason Momoa couldn’t be happier for his stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz to get engaged to her longtime beau Channing Tatum.

Multiple sources told People Magazine on Tuesday that the couple, who began dating in 2021, have gotten engaged.

Speculations of the engagement began when Zoë, 34, was seen sporting a large ring as she and the Magic Mike star, 43, left Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party.

Upon hearing the news, insiders told DailyMail that the Game of Thrones alum, 44, is “beyond happy” about the engagement.

“Zoë is a daughter to him and Channing has been one of his best friends for years, long before she was dating him,” the source said, adding that Momoa takes credit for bringing them together.

“Jason can’t help but try to take credit for their engagement,” the insider continued. “Zoë looks up to Jason like a father, and Jason and [her biological father] Lenny Kravitz are also close. It’s a very modern family situation.”

The insider shared that for Momoa “to welcome Channing into their family is the best thing ever because he already considers him family.”

The source further stated that the entire family is “thrilled” and looking forward to an “epic” wedding.