HBO Max pays heartfelt homage to Matthew Perry: 'In loving memory'

Matthew Perry, 54, the late Friends star has been honoured by HBO Max with a memorial card that appears at the beginning of each season of the sitcom on the streaming service.

The card, "In memory of Matthew Perry 1969-2023," appears just before the recognisable "Friends" opener for roughly five seconds.

Friends co-star statement

HBO Max now offers Friends in all ten seasons for streaming.

Famous for playing Chandler Bing, Perry was discovered deceased in his Los Angeles residence.

Several celebrities paid tribute to him after his passing, including the executive producer and co-creators of Friends.

"We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew's passing," Marta Kauffman, David Crane and executive producer Kevin Bright said in a statement.

"It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives."

"He was a brilliant talent. It's a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew's case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us."

They continued: "We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment - not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart."