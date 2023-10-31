Shaheen Afridi becomes quickest fast-bowler to take 100 wickets

Pakistan’s star pacer Shaheen Afridi Tuesday achieved another feat by becoming the quickest fast-bowler to complete 100 wickets in one-day internationals (ODI) during the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh.
Tanzid Hasan became Shaheen's 100th victim when he was trapped LBW on the fifth delivery of the first over of Bangladesh's innings.
The left-handed bowler achieved the feat in 51 matches, overtaking Australia’s Mitchell Starc who bagged this many wickets in 52 outings.
It is important to note that Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane claimed 100 wickets in 42 outings while Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan reached the milestone in 44 matches.
51 – Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan)
52 – Mitchell Starc (Australia)
54 – Shane Bond (News Zealand)
54 – Mustafizur Rahman (Bangaldesh)
55 – Brett Lee (Australia)
Shaheen is also the fastest Pakistani bowler to reach 100 wickets, going past Saqlain Mushtaq who did it in 53 matches.
Shaheen is considered one of the best bowlers in the world. He features for the Pakistan team in all formats of the game and is considered extremely dangerous with the new ball in his hand.
Shaheen made his international debut in Tests, ODIs and T20Is in 2018.
