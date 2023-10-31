Morgan Fairchild, Matthew Perry’s mom on ‘Friends’, remembers late costar

Morgan Fairchild pays a heart-felt tribute to Matthew Perry.



“He just had this boundless energy, boundless joy,” Fairchild, who played Perry’s mother, Nora Bing, on the ‘Friends’ said, as per PEOPLE. “He just seemed to relish every moment and just radiated good cheer and confidence.”

Perry died of an apparent cardiac arrest at the age of 54.

She also remembers how Perry “came running over to me, or bounding over because he was always like a big puppy” during her first day on set in season 1.

It turned out that Perry, the son of the 82-year-old actor John Bennett Perry, would accompany his father to the set of Falcon Crest, the primetime soap opera that ran from 1981 to 1990 and co-starred Fairchild and the elder Perry.

She recalled, “He said, ‘Oh, you won't remember me, but I used to come visit Falcon Crest with my dad.’ And I said, ‘Who's your dad?’ And he said, ‘John Bennett Perry,’" she recalls, adding, "I said, ‘Oh, you're that little kid that was with John?’”

Fairchild reminisced how Perry was “sweet and shy and charming,” as a kid. “And I was touched that he remembered that he'd come to our set.”

She also said that she and Perry “had kind of that instant rapport” following that reunion on the set of Friends.

“He was just such a wonderful, gifted actor. It was so fun discovering him as an adult — a very young adult, but an adult — on that set and working with him and trying to have conversations about the weird relationship between Chandler and Nora Bing.”

Fairchild had a few cameos over the 10-season run of the show, which ran from 1994 to 2004, playing the arrogant erotic author Nora, who believed she was a great mother even though Chandler didn't always seem to agree.