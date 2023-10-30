Kate Middleton's grace continues to prevail as Harry, Meghan's attacks 'backfired'

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton look better than ever as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's constant attacks to damage the much-loved royal couple's reputations.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex alleged used their various platforms in the US to paint a negative depiction of the Prince and Princess of Wales, but the future King and Queen consort's grace continues to prevail.



Eddie Coram James, public relations expert, has discussed how the Sussexes' various tell-alls only strengthened Princess Kate's reputation, saying she "came out looking better than ever" because she chose to "fly above" the drama.

"Because of their ‘keep calm and carry on’ approach, and by not rising or taking the bait, the efforts backfired, and the Waleses arguably came out looking better than ever," James told a media outlet.

"As the public broadly sympathized with them and felt that their response showed poise, maturity and dignity, they not only rode the storm but flew above it," the expert added.

"And, because the Waleses have not had a controversial year, but instead have just kept their heads down and focused on work, the public is more than happy to allow them some time off to focus on being good parents. The Princess of Wales has remained broadly controversy-free for years," the commentator continued.

Showering praise on Kate, the expert went on saying:"She’s kept her head down, not made a fuss, worked hard and dedicated herself to good causes," James noted. "Given the context, of course, the press has given her a free pass to the benefit of the doubt. When she says she wants to miss Earthshot to focus on parenting, people trust that that is probably the case."