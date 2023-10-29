Inside Matthew Perry's family, wife, kids as Friends star dies at 54

As friends and fans mourn the death of comic actor Matthew Perry, everyone is curious to know about Chandler Bing actor’s personal life, especially wife and kids.



Perry openly revealed his personal problems while playing a charming fictitious character on television. He was also involved in a number of high-profile romances with celebrities. Unfortunately, the actor died in October 2023.

Matthew Perry’s dating life, relationships, and marriage

Although Matthew Perry was engaged to Molly Hurwitz in 2020, he was unmarried when Matthew Perry died.

Perry, who was 51 at the time, began seeing the 29-year-old in 2018. Two years later, he proposed to the literary manager on one knee. However, their romance did not work out.

“Sometimes, things just don’t work out, and this is one of them,” he told People of the failed engagement. “I wish Molly the best.”

Perry dated Julia Roberts from 1995 to 1996, Yasmine Bleeth in 1996, Neve Campbell in 1998, Maeve Quinlan from 2002 to 2003, Lauren Graham from 2003 to 2005, and Lizzy Caplan from 2006 to 2012.

Following the release of his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, he opened up on his reluctance of moving forward in relationships, which always resulted in a split.

“That was me afraid,” he opened to the outlet. “That is what I manifest, something that’s wrong with them. And then I break up with them. But there can’t be something wrong with everyone. I’m the common denominator. I left first because I thought they were going to annihilate me.”

Matthew Perry thought he would be a ‘great’ father to kids

Despite being into several relationships, Perry never had children. Although he never became a father, the actor expressed a strong desire to become a father.

“I think I’d be great, I really do,” he said earlier. “I grew up with a lot of little kids around me, and that’s probably why, but I can’t wait.”

In 2020, Perry's friend Kayti Edwards discussed Perry's wish to start a family in an interview with The Sun. Perry and Molly Hurwitz still intended to walk down the aisle at the time.

“I always knew that he wanted to have a family,” Edwards said.

“I would be like, ‘Well, you need to find a partner before you can be a dad.’ I’m happy he found somebody that stuck. Molly will be his anchor, but his child will be his serious anchor. He will actually think twice before he wants to drink again,” she added.

Edwards continued by saying that Perry cherished having a niece and kept a car seat for the kid of his best friend in his car. She added that she believed Edwards and him were a perfect match as she would prevent him from relapsing into his addictions.

“He’s getting older, and to be on dating apps at 51, it’s kind of depressing,” she said.

Adding, “It’s good for him. He doesn’t have any crazy ex-wives, he doesn’t have any children he’s paying child support on. Normally, at that age, you have that.”