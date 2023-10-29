Maggie Wheeler honours late Mathew Perry with heartfelt tribute

Maggie Wheeler honours late Friends co-star Mathew Perry with heartfelt tribute

Maggie Wheeler, who is known for her role as Janice in Friends, mourned the death of her late co-star Mathew Perry with a heartfelt tribute.

Wheeler's appearance as an on-and-off girlfriend of Perry’s iconic character, Chandler Bing, is till date fan's favourite moments in the renowned television sitcom.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a memorable photo with the late actor and wrote, "What a loss. The world will miss you Mathew Perry."

"The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared," she concluded her touching caption.

On October 28, the news of Mathew Perry's demise left the world in shock.

The actor, 54, was discovered lifeless at a residence in the Los Angeles area on Saturday.

As per reports by TMZ, the renowned comedian died by apparent drowning.



Following the death of the versatile artist, several Hollywood celebrities paid their heart warming tributes.

Warner Bros., the production company behind Friends, issued a statement and honoured the 'incredibly gifted actor.'



As per People, the statement reads, "We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family."

"The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heart-breaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans."

