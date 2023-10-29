North West nails Kanye West's 'Graduation' bear mascot for Halloween

North West channels Kanye West's iconic bear for pre-halloween surprise.

As Halloween approached this year, North West, daughter of Kim Kardashian, decided to draw inspiration from her father's extensive music legacy.

North starred in a series of new videos, showcasing her Halloween costume as the bear mascot featured on her dad Kanye West's iconic 2007 album, Graduation.

The young creative talent left no detail overlooked, fully immersing herself in the costume.

She sported dark, baggy pants, a gray, blue, and purple letterman jacket, paws, and, of course, the distinctive bear head.

In a video lasting nearly one minute, North showcased her moves, dancing to her dad's single Can't Tell Me Nothing.

In a shorter clip, she grooved to Doja Cat's hit track Demons.

A third upload featured North briefly lifting the bear head to reveal her face, all while Kanye's I Wonder provided the soundtrack.

Their initial post was captioned, "Halloween look one," implying that more costume-themed content would follow in the upcoming days.





