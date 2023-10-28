Arnold Schwarzenegger addresses past feud with Sylvester Stallone

Arnold Schwarzenegger has recently addressed her past “out of control” feud with Sylvester Stallone.



During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, the Terminator star revealed that he and Rambo star started to “derail each other” during their conflict.

“We were movie rivals, but we took the competitiveness to the extreme — we each had to have the best body, we had to kill more people in our films, and we had to have the biggest guns,” said Arnold.

The True Lies actor stated, “It got out of control, and we tried to derail each other.”

“Then, when we both invested in Planet Hollywood, we started flying around the world together to promote it and we became fantastic friends,” he shared.

For the unversed, the two action stars had conflict on small things like who had “the biggest gun” to who had “less body fat when he goes into production”.

In the late 1990s, the celebs’ feud ended and they now remained as “good friends”.

Gushing over Sylvester, Arnold remarked, “He is a great human being, and we are now inseparable.”

Meanwhile, Arnold and Sylvester appeared together in movies including Escape Plan and The Expendables.

Earlier in June, Sylvester talked about Arnold, adding, “He just had all the answers. He had the body. He had the strength. That was his character.”