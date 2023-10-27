Britney Spears explains how she lost a piece of her due to exes

File Footage

Britney Spears has recently explained how her former partners Justin Timberlake and Kevin Federline “ruined” one thing for her in new memoir, The Woman In Me.



In the excerpt shared by E! News, the singer writes, “That's one thing Justin and Kevin ruined about me.”

“I used to trust people. But after the breakup with Justin and then my divorce, I never really did trust people again,” said the 41-year-old.

In the book, Britney also reflected on her “head over heels in love” with Justin who she dated from 1999 to 2002.

However, the pop star disclosed that she got pregnant with Justin’s baby but they decided to have an abortion.

Britney discussed about infidelity, as she blamed Justin of cheating on her. The singer also confessed to make out with Wade Robson.

In 2004, Britney tied the knot with former backup dancer Kevin Federline.

“When I married Kevin, I meant it with all my heart. If you look into my eyes in my wedding photos, you can see it: I was so in love. I wanted babies with this man. I wanted to grow old with him,” penned the songstress.

Britney, who shares two sons with Kevin, shared that they parted ways after two years of marriage.

“My lawyer told me that Kevin was going to file for divorce no matter what. I was led to believe that it would be better if I did it first so that I wasn't humiliated. I didn't want to be embarrassed, so in early November 2006, when Jayden was almost two months old, I filed the papers,” pointed out the singer.

Reflecting on her relationships, Britney remarked both Justin and Kevin “were very clever and knew what they were doing”.

Meanwhile, Britney added that she “never knew how to play the game”.