Travis Kelce’s ex reveals she unfollowed Brittany Mahomes to ‘protect myself’

Kayla Nicole explains why she unfollowed Patrick, Jason and Brittany amid Trevis Kelce and Taylor Swift romance

Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole unfollowed Brittany Mahomes after she was spotted enjoying a night out with Taylor Swift.

Kayla, 31, now went to explain why she unfollowed Patrick, his younger brother Jackson and wife Brittany Mahomes on Instagram amid her ex-boyfriends budding romance with Taylor, 33.

According to PEOPLE, Kayla, in an interview, shared that, “I do think it’s important to publicly address this because I did publicly unfollow people,”

“The reality is I know these people in real life. And so, in real life, I’ve communicated to these people why I've had to publicly make the decisions that I made.”

Nicole said that though she and the two time Super Bowl champion, 34, broke up a year ago, she still has “ongoing relationships” with Patrick and his wife.

The fitness influencer with 82.1k followers on her health and wellness account told the magazine that she and Brittany “have had our conversations, “ adding “She knows that I love her”.

“That's a lot of history and friendship there, that doesn’t change overnight, “ she continued. “But publicly, because things are happening so quickly and so publicly, I have to protect myself, That’s really all that is.”

“The love is still there,” she emphasized.

The former on-air sports journalist insisted that she loves her city and its people “so much, “ she has “to move forward and everyone has to respect that.”

By respect she meant that people should no longer insert her “into things that do not involve me.”

Nicole and Kelce, were first linked in 2017, got split in the summer of 2020 to only reunite again after a few months.

The former couple called it quits in May 2022 before the Kansas City Chiefs tight end set his eyes on the pop icon.