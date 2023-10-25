Sofia Vergara reacts as Bad Bunny praises her in new song

Newly-single Sofia Vergara reacted as Bad Bunny complimented her in his new song.

The Modern Family star, 51, who split from husband Joe Manganiello, 46, earlier this year, was left giddy after Kendall Jenner's hitmaker beau, 29, gave her a shoutout on his track Monaco from new album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana,

In the track, he croons: 'Sofía Vergara es linda, pero es más linda en persona' (Sofia Vergara is beautiful, but she is more beautiful in person.)

The Colombian bombshell quickly took to Instagram to share a clip from the music video captioned: 'Mas lindo eres tu @badbunnypr' (You are cuter.)

Sofia's compliment quickly drove fans wild, with followers quipping: 'Lmfaooooooo snatch him from Kendall now!!!!!'

Another typed: 'Oh Kendall… you are in trouble!' while a third wrote: 'Kendall rn' followed by staring eyes.

While the notoriously private musician still has yet to acknowledge the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star as his girlfriend (refusing to elaborate further about their relationship during a Vanity Fair interview) he has made several vague references to a girl he likes in his music and during the aforementioned interview.