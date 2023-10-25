Dwayne Johnson's wax figure gets makeover after online criticism

The Musée Grévin in Paris, France has unveiled a new and improved wax figure of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, after the original was criticized for its light skin tone and smooth features.



The new wax figure has darker skin and more realistic facial features, including Johnson's signature smirk. The museum apologized for the original wax figure, saying that it was an "honest mistake."

The museum’s PR head Veronique Berecz told Variety: "We found his reaction rather friendly when addressing the fact that his figure was indeed whiter than it should have been. Unfortunately, we didn’t get to meet Dwayne Johnson so we used several photos — but as it turns out, pictures can be very tricky because the nuances of skin tones can differ depending on the lighting on photos."

The idea of whitewashing, she says, had "nothing do with it. We just made an honest mistake based on the photos we looked at. After we saw all these reactions on different blogs and social networks, we changed it immediately."

The Fast X star is still dressed like a golfer, however. Online mockery of the original statue linked it to Mr Clean.

"You know black-ass Samoan The Rock?" said comedian James Andre Jefferson’s. "That’s how Paris thinks he looks. They turned The Rock into a pebble … It looks like The Rock ain’t never seen the sun a day in his life. It looks like The Rock is part of the royal family."

Red One, an action movie available on Prime Video that stars Johnson and Chris Evans, is his upcoming project.