Prince Harry, Meghan desperate for ‘popularity boost’ to make reality series

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are scrambling to crank up their popularity in Hollywood so for better prospects of developing their very own reality TV show inspired by the Kardashians.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have indulged in many outings in the previous months, which have garnered plenty of headlines for the couple.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser noted in her piece for News.com.au, there are “signs that Harry and Meghan are going full-tilt Hollywood and cracking the LA power klatch have been appearing for months now.”

The couple were captured during a dinner with Cameron Diaz, Gwyneth Paltrow and Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd. Meghan was also seen mingling with celebrities at a Beyoncé concert in September alongside Jeff Bezos, Netflix head honcho Ted Sarandos, Adele, Kim Kardsashian, Ma Jenner, the Biebers, Chris Rock and Lizzo. The couple also in October turned up at Kevin Costner’s One805 charity bash.

Elser shared that this appears as the couple’s efforts for “the makings of stable, long-term careers” amid their Spotify and Netflix careers.

“If the focus of Sussexes’ reality TV appearance was, say, aligned with one of their major causes and sought to reframe them as America’s First Couple of Caring, then it could go a long way to overriding the impression of them as serial woe-is-us cavil-er,” she wrote.

“It could also lend their brand a much-need populist boost. In polling data out last week and reported by Newsweek, the duchess’ net popularity has only fallen in recent months as she has embraced a much more public profile.”

Previously, royal biographer Angela Levin also noted to GB News that Harry and Meghan are desperate to become “social climbers” in Hollywood.