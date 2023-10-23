Meghan ‘forced to hustle’ amid Harry’s ‘non-existent’ career prospects

file footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been scrambling to live up to the expectations they sat for themselves.



A source spoke to In Touch Weekly about the Sussexes’ declining fortune in the wake of their loss of Spotify deal and impending end of the Netflix one.

“Money is definitely an issue, and their bills are piling up,” they claimed. “Meghan feels like she’s constantly having to hustle to afford her and Harry’s lifestyle.”

Hence, her busy schedule has been taking a toll on her relationship with the Prince as well as their kids, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, as the insider noted, she’s “struggling to balance her time with them. She has a lot on her plate.”

The former royals haven’t had anything big come up since the streaming platform terminated their deal in June.

It comes on the heels of a column from Daniela Elser in which she reflected on Harry and Meghan’s approaches toward pursuing their careers.

“One thing that Meghan has never, ever lacked is an abundance of ideas and it seemed like we were about to see her unabashed, unconstrained ambition and creativity finally unfurl in all its full glory," she wrote for News.com.au.

“[Harry’s] prospects can entirely be summed up by that handy shrugging emoji."

“His wife’s website might still be a yeti-worthy mystery but what exactly does the duke have going on?”