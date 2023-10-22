Jennifer Aniston's fans rail at her face: 'Looks like freak'

Jennifer Anniston's Morning Show, which she co-host with Reese Witherspoon, viewers can't stand her new face form.



Because of the alleged cosmetic procedures, they believe Jennifer Aniston has had done on her face, some The Morning Show fans have complained on X that it's difficult to watch the show's star.

“She looks like a freak, I can’t watch her anymore and I used to LOVE Jennifer Aniston. Getting ‘work done’ and messing up your face are not the same thing,” @terrybythebay said.

An expert who told The Post that Aniston, 54, appears to have undergone surgery concurred with the laypeople.

“She definitely had surgery,” celebrity facial plastic surgeon Dr Sam Rizk told The Post.

“The type that improved her cheeks, jowls, and neck. And her eyes look refreshed, and that’s more than Botox.”

He thinks Aniston underwent a "deep plane facelift," which "lifts more of the tissue around the jowl and cheek," as well as a "blepharoplasty," which involves the removal of extra skin from the eyelids.

“Many patients in their early 50s seek these surgical interventions to achieve a tighter jawline,” he explained.

“One of the biggest things about aging is when we start to notice it around the jawline and we start to get jowls and a loose neck.”

Ironically, Aniston has previously advocated against cosmetic surgery.

“There is . . . this pressure in Hollywood to be ageless. I think what I have been witness to, is seeing women trying to stay ageless . . . I am grateful to learn from their mistakes because I am not injecting sh-t into my face,” Aniston told Yahoo Beauty in 2015.