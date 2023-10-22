Victoria, David Beckham appear unbothered by Rebecca Loos resurfaced affair claims

Victoria and David Beckham appeared loved up as ever at a star-studded party in Miami on Saturday, despite Rebecca Loos’ recent remarks.

The former Spice Girl, 49, took to her Instagram to show off a cute group photo, in which she is sitting in her husband’s lap.

In another photo, Posh Spice, dressed in a chic black mini dress, and David, donning a all-black suit, posed next to each while standing next to their famous friends, entrepreneur David, 49, his wife Isabela and supermodel Winnie Harlow, 29.

The carousel post was captioned as, “Fun in Miami!! Congratulations @DavidGrutman on your new opening @CasaDonnaMiami! Kisses xx”

The post comes after Loos made some scathing remarks for the former England captain.



Loos, who previously served as David’s personal assistant when he played for Real Madrid in 2003, alleges that she had a four-month long affair with the former footballer.

The former Dutch model, first came out with allegations 20 years ago, recently commented on David’s new Netflix docuseries, Beckham.

“It’s all, ‘poor me.’ He needs to take responsibility,” she said of the documentary. “He can say whatever he likes of course and I understand he has an image to preserve, but he is portraying himself as the victim and he’s making me look like a liar, like I’ve made up these stories.”

She continued, “He is indirectly suggesting that I’m the one who has made Victoria suffer.”

However, with the recent post, the Beckhams appear to be unbothered by the claims.