Lizzie Cundy steps out for breast cancer checkup, reveals 'worries' before appointment

Lizzie Cundy maintained her glamorous appearance as she headed to a breast cancer checkup at the Natural Doctor on Harley Street in London.
The 55-year-old TV personality expressed her concerns before the appointment but provided a candid update, stating she was relieved to be 'all clear.'
During her outing on Saturday, she exuded style in a black high-neck jumper and leather-look leggings. Lizzie added height with heeled boots and later topped off her look with a cream blazer.
Speaking in a video, shared to Instagram, the presenter explained the importance of getting checked as she worked to raise awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness Week.
She explained: 'Hello everyone, well I am a very relieved girl, because as you know it breast cancer awareness month so I went in for a check.
'I was a little bit worried but I am very happy to say I have got the all clear.
'Just a message to everyone to go and get checked. It really is worth it, it's better to know and if there is a problem, early diagnosis. I'm very happy to know that I am all ok.'
It comes after the TV personality claimed that she went blind after a filler procedure.
