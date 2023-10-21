 
close
Saturday October 21, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Home > Entertainment

Lizzie Cundy steps out for breast cancer checkup, reveals 'worries' before appointment

It comes after the TV personality claimed that she went blind after a filler procedure

By Branson Davis
October 21, 2023
Lizzie Cundy steps out for breast cancer checkup, reveals worries before appointment
Lizzie Cundy steps out for breast cancer checkup, reveals 'worries' before appointment

Lizzie Cundy maintained her glamorous appearance as she headed to a breast cancer checkup at the Natural Doctor on Harley Street in London.

The 55-year-old TV personality expressed her concerns before the appointment but provided a candid update, stating she was relieved to be 'all clear.'

During her outing on Saturday, she exuded style in a black high-neck jumper and leather-look leggings. Lizzie added height with heeled boots and later topped off her look with a cream blazer.

Speaking in a video, shared to Instagram, the presenter explained the importance of getting checked as she worked to raise awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness Week.

She explained: 'Hello everyone, well I am a very relieved girl, because as you know it breast cancer awareness month so I went in for a check.

'I was a little bit worried but I am very happy to say I have got the all clear.

'Just a message to everyone to go and get checked. It really is worth it, it's better to know and if there is a problem, early diagnosis. I'm very happy to know that I am all ok.'

It comes after the TV personality claimed that she went blind after a filler procedure.

Copyright © 2023. The News International, All Rights Reserved | Contact Us | Authors