Britney Spears ‘Never Wanted to See’ Family Again, Here’s why

Britney Spears addressed the time when she finally “realized [she] never wanted to see” her family, again, in her new memoir.



The Gimme More singer has dedicated a complete section of text in her book The Woman In Me to her journey to finding “peace” after accepting to end every relationship with dad Jamie Spears, mom Lynne Spears and more family members, as per a source via Us Weekly.

Jamie, 71, and Lynne, 68, are also parents to son Bryan, 46, and daughter Jamie Lynn, 32.

According to the source, Britney took the decision after visiting her parents in Louisiana during the coronavirus pandemic because they had stopped answering her phone calls.

The singer was heart broken when she got to know that her family had “throw away” her Madame Alexander doll collection she received as a child.

In addition to this, the Grammy winner’s several belongings, including years “worth of [her] writing” and “binders” of original poetry, which were stored at Lynne’s house while the singer was in a mental facility, had been thrashed aswell.

Britney, also Sam Asghari’s recent ex, considered the throwing away of her possession the same as they had “thrown [her] away.” She realized that this was the time she needed to cut ties and “find god.”

Throughout her career, Britney's family was always there to support her, whether she was a cast member of The All New Mickey Mouse Club or a teen pop sensation.

Their relationship deteriorated by 2008 when Britney was placed under Jamie's conservatorship following a string of public outbursts.