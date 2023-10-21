9) Gwen Stefani shares how dyslexia became her ‘superpower’ in music career

Gwen Stefani speaks candidly about her dyslexia condition that became her “superpower” over the years as a songwriter.



In a new interview with Variety, Gwen explained how dyslexia affected her academic career and social life as well.

“l hid myself in so many ways. I don't know how I even got through school — I barely graduated. I tried as hard as I could, but I learned differently,” said the 54-year-old.

The Grammy winner stated, “It took me extra work just to learn what everyone else was learning easily.”

Gwen opened up that helping her children manage their dyslexia made her realise she also dealt with a learning disability.

The musician revealed that her learning disability helped her strengthen her songwriting abilities.

“When we write music, there's no mold. There's no one telling you to spell it like this or to put a paragraph here,” mentioned The Voice judge.

Gwen added, “'You just say what you think, whatever you feel, and all of a sudden, it's in a song. It speaks back to you, it feels you, and it's the greatest thing.”

Meanwhile, Gwen also talked about her new music and disclosed she had 30 songs for release.