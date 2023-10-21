Britney Spears finally breaks her silence after explosive revelations from upcoming memoir

Britney Spears has recently broken her silence after the bombshell revelations made rounds in media from upcoming memoir this week.



Taking to Instagram on Friday, the pop star issued a statement where she expressed her disappointment over media for sensationalising the information from her memoir, The Woman In Me.

“My book's purpose was not to offend anyone by any means!!! That was me then ... that is in the past,” she wrote.

The singer continued, “I don't like the headlines I am reading ... that's exactly why I quit the business 4 years ago !!!”

Britney maintained, “Most of the book is from 20 years ago ... I have moved on and it's a beautiful clean slate from here!!!”

I am here to establish it that way for the rest of my entire life!!! Either way this is the last of it and happens !!!” remarked the mother-of-two.

The songstress explained, “This is actually a book I didn't know needed to be written ... although some might be offended, it has given me closure on all things for a better future!!!”

“Hopefully I can enlighten people who feel particularly alone in most cases or hurt and misunderstood!!!” she noted.



Britney stated, “Again, my motive for this book was not to harp on my past experiences which is what the press is doing and it's dumb and silly!!!”

“I have moved on since then!!! #TheWomanInMe,” she concluded.

Earlier, Britney took the internet by storm when she revealed in her book that she had an abortion after Justin Timberlake refused to be a father back in 2000.

Interestingly, the memoir explores her romantic relationships, her 13-year conservatorship under her father and her relation with her sister and mother as well.

Meanwhile, Britney’s The Woman In Me will hit the shelves on October 24.