Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet suffer much in Harry Meghan's feud with royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children Prince Archie and Princess Llibet, who have already been described as the "biggest losers" in the royal family feud, may drill their parents in the future for keeping them away from their grandfathers.

Archie and Lilibet don't know half of their family. They are even being deprived from their grandfathers' laps even Harry's father King Charles and Meghan's dad Thomas Markle want to spend time with their grandchildren.

Meghan father Thomas has sent a public message to his daughter, making a new plea over her children, saying that that she's "not the person I knew as a daughter".

Heartbroken Thomas said: "I am very upset. This is a cruel thing to do to a grandparent - to deny the right to see a grandchild."

"In California, I can actually sue to see them but I don't want to do that. The other thing is I've done nothing wrong. There's nothing that points to say I'm a bad guy. I'm a really loving father and she knows that, and there's no excuse for treating me this way - no excuse to treat grandparents that way," he added.



On the other hand, King Charles also miss his grandchildren as he, according to insiders, love all his grandchildren and want to play with Harry's kids too.

However, the 74-year-old monarch will face another disappointment as Harry does not have any plans to let Archie and Lilibet meet their grandpa on Christmas.

Some royal fans and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's critics have lambasted the US-based couple for depriving their children from enjoying their childhood with their senior family members, warning Meghan and Harry that Archie and Lilibet will drill them for their "unwise" decision.