VIDEO: Israel bombs Gaza's Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church sheltering Palestinians

An Israeli airstrike has killed and injured a "large number" of displaced persons taking refuge at a church property, as per the interior ministry of the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza.



The strike left a “large number of martyrs and injured” at the compound of the Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church in Gaza City, the ministry said on Thursday night.

Gaza’s Hamas-run government media office reported on Friday that 18 Christian Palestinians were among the dead, reported Al Jazeera.

Witnesses told the AFP news agency the air raid appeared to have been aimed at a target close to the 12th-century place of worship where many Christian and Muslim Gaza residents had taken refuge as the war raged in the enclave.

The Israeli military told AFP that its fighter jets had hit a command and control centre involved in launching rockets and mortars towards Israel.

“As a result of the IDF [Israeli army] strike, a wall of a church in the area was damaged,” it said, adding “we are aware of reports on casualties. The incident is under review.”

A nearby building collapsed as a result of the attack, according to witnesses, who also stated that many injured persons were taken to a hospital.

The oldest church still in use in Gaza is Saint Porphyrius, which was constructed in 1150. The church, which was situated in an old section of Gaza City, has long provided refuge to individuals of all religions.

The strike received the "strongest condemnation" possible from the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem.

“Targeting churches and their institutions, along with the shelters they provide to protect innocent citizens, especially children and women who have lost their homes due to Israeli airstrikes on residential areas over the past 13 days, constitutes a war crime that cannot be ignored,” the patriarchate said in a statement.

Explaining the damage done to the church, the Israeli military claimed: “Hamas intentionally embeds its assets in civilian areas and uses the residents of the Gaza Strip as human shields.”

Gaza has been hit by a relentless barrage of Israeli fire following an attack by Hamas fighters on October 7, which Israel says killed at least 1,400 people, most of them civilians.

Israel's campaign since has killed at least 4,137 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, most of them civilians, according to the Hamas health ministry.