Britney Spears recalls marrying Jason Alexander for 55 hours due to ‘boredom’

Britney Spears doesn’t remember her drunken Las Vegas wedding to Jason Alexander, but her “controlling” family never let her forget.

In her upcoming tell-all memoir, The Woman in Me, the Princess of Pop recalled the story and aftermath of her spontaneous 55-hour marriage to her childhood friend Jason Alexander, per Time.

Noting that the duo “got s**tfaced,” the Toxic songstress revealed that she and Alexander impulsively decided to tie the knot one random boozed-up night in Las Vegas in 2004.

“I don’t even remember that night at all,” the singer wrote, “but from what I’ve pieced together, he and I lounged around the hotel room and stayed up late watching movies… then had the brilliant idea of going to A Little White Chapel at three thirty in the morning.”

However, the Baby One More Time singer clarified that she and Alexander got hitched not because they were in love, but only because they were “bored.”

“I was just honestly very drunk – and probably, in a more general sense at that time in my life, very bored,” the Grammy-winner shared.

But though Spears never took the “goof-around” Vegas wedding “seriously,” her “controlling” family made it appear as though she had “started World War III.”

“I realized: something about me being under their control and not having a stronger connection to someone else had become very, very important to them,” she reflected.

The Woman in Me is set to be released on October 24th.