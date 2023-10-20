 
close
Friday October 20, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Home > Entertainment

Queen Camilla brings 'element of power' to King Charles

Queen Camilla's presence has seemingly had a positive effect on King Charles

By Wells Oster
October 20, 2023
Queen Camillas presence has seemingly had a positive effect on King Charles
Queen Camilla's presence has seemingly had a positive effect on King Charles 

Queen Camilla seemingly dominates in her relationship with King Charles as a body language expert laid bare how she appeared in public alongside her husband. 

According to body language expert Darren Stanton, while speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, Camilla has displayed confidence which has empowered King Charles to follow suit, indicating that she 'holds the cards'. 

"Camilla always looks very together and strong," he said.

"She displays very powerful body language, with lots of open-palmed gestures.

"Again, it’s clear to me that she is his rock and she holds the cards in their relationship."

He went on to elaborate how Camilla changed King Charles' demeanour, who previously appeared to be nervous. 

He added: "We would previously see him tuck his hand into his jacket or play with his cufflinks. However, we don’t see any of that now, which tells me that his inner power of confidence has evolved.

"With Camilla by his side, he is given an extra element of power. She is clearly his rock and forcefield during public events."

Copyright © 2023. The News International, All Rights Reserved | Contact Us | Authors