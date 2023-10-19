King Charles warned monarchy can't survive without 'younger blood'?

King Charles III's monarchy needs 'younger blood' to survive

King Charles III, who made a promise to slim down the monarchy soon after taking the British throne last September following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, has been warned that the the royal family can't survive without 'younger blood'.



The 74-year-old's theory toward tightening his belt in the royal family has become too bare as there are reportedly not enough members of The Firm to go around when it comes to undertaking royal engagements, a source has claimed.



Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, are also the only "senior" royals under the age of 50, and "younger blood" is imperative to reach a wider age range of royal supporters.



"There needs to be some younger blood to reach the younger generation and the only candidates available are Beatrice and Eugenie," the source explained.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew’s daughters Princesses Beatrice, 35, and Eugenie, 33, are first in line to take on events as part of a two-year tour of the Commonwealth, as per OK!.

The insider added that "emergency meetings have been held to come up with a solution to fulfill the growing number of royal engagements both here in the UK and abroad."

While the two princess are not officially working royals, they have done engagements in the name of the crown in the past.



William and Middleton, both 41, have been carrying much of the weight and attending many events for the King. But, the Prince and Princess of Wales will need to take a small step back in the name of their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. They will take on most of their work during the children’s school holidays. This leaves a gap in the UK that needs to be filled.

King Charles’ former butler Grant Harrold previously claimed: "It’s been interesting, he has copied Queen Elizabeth’s footprint and done things the way she did them with all the official engagements. There’s lots of changes in the gardens, King Charles is famously a gardener and loves his gardens."

However, some royal experts that King Charles III's slimmed-down monarchy will need some young bloods to survive, and Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie could help the monarch taking parts in royal engagements alongside Kate, William.

Princess Anne also warned that "slimming down" the monarchy after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s "Megxit" and Prince Andrew’s controversies "is not a good idea."