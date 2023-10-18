Halle Bailey's boyfriend DDG confronts viral criticism over pregnancy allegations

Halle Bailey's boyfriend DDG faces backlash over her pregnancy rumors.

Halle Bailey's boyfriend DDG, the rapper recently found himself embroiled in a viral controversy linked to Halle Bailey's alleged pregnancy.



The controversial post, which has since been removed, erroneously asserted that DDG was the father of Halle Bailey's unborn child, leading to an explosion of rumors across various social media platforms.

DDG took matters into his own hands. In a video shared on his Instagram story, he vehemently refuted the claims, making it clear that he has never met Halle Bailey in person.

His frustration with the power of social media to rapidly disseminate false information was palpable as he addressed the situation.

DDG called on his followers to exercise discernment and caution when encountering news and rumors in the digital age.

His decision to directly confront the speculations not only aimed to safeguard his own reputation but also shed light on the risks posed by the rapid dissemination of unverified information in the digital age.





