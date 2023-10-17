Kareena Kapoor unveils fierce poster of The Buckingham Murders

Kareena Kapoor shares poster of her crime, thriller film The Buckingham Murders

Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped the official poster of her highly anticipate movie, The Buckingham Murders.



The actress, who recently received praise for her incredible performance in her Netflix debut film, Jaane Jaan, is set to enthrall audience with the upcoming thriller.



Kareena who is playing her dream role of a detective woman featured in a state of extreme anguish in the shared monochromatic poster on Instagram.

The intense first look from the film grabbed the attention of B-town diva’s fans.



In the comments section, one fan wrote, "O Kareena you don’t know I always thought you were this capable and you were selling yourself short. Love your growth."

"Bebo is on the Roll.... after waiting for so long.... fans are up for Back to Back Treat.... first Jane Jaan now this," another chimed in.



Earlier, the actress penned a touching note on Instagram as she shared some rare glimpses of her character Jasmeet Bhamra.



She wrote, "Jas was a character I have been waiting to play for the last 23 years, being a huge fan of the detective series genre… I was just dying to be that detective woman."



The actress admitted that the film which premiered at the BFI London Film Festival on October 14 is 'slightly unconventional'. However, it was made "with heart, a bit of a smile, and, oh my god, lots of tears."



Directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor and Kareena herself, the movie is set to release on March 22, 2024.

