Millie Bobby Brown gushes over fiancé Jake Bongiovi: ‘fell in love with myself’

Millie Bobby Brown has recently explained how her fiancé Jake Bongiovi made her love herself again after suffering from cruel taunts during her childhood.



In a new interview with Glamour magazine, the Stranger Things star revealed she was scared to speak in public because of the taunts she received as a child.

“I was just penalised for overtalking and oversharing and being too loud,” said the 19-year-old.

Millie, who earned Glamour’s coveted Women Of The Year award, shared she “didn't ever want to talk again at the fear of being trolled,” however, after meeting Jake everything changed in her.

The actress confessed, “When I met Jake, I just felt I could be loud. He embraced that and encouraged that. And I fell in love with myself while being with him.”

Millie also disclosed that when she was cast in Netflix hit show at the age of 12, she was stunned to hear adults calling her “an idiot, stupid and a brat”.

But once she began Jake, the actress started loving herself as a woman.

“He was a really big, huge part of me loving myself and becoming a woman. It was like, ‘Wow, I really love this person because he allows me to love myself’,” she added.

Meanwhile, Millie and Jake announced their engagement in April after two years of dating.