Royal family may turn on King Charles over his likely decision about Prince Harry

King Charles has been issued new warning regarding his expected decision about his estranged son Prince Harry.



The 74-year-old monarch is said to be in a tricky dilemma over any potential reconciliation with the Duke of Sussex.

A royal expert has claimed that his decision to make amends with Harry could have a "broader negative impact" on other members of the royal family, adding that "Harry's presence within Britain is somewhat antagonistic" and could spark a royal feud.

Dr Ed Owens, author of After Elizabeth: Can the Monarchy Save Itself?, said the latest incident suggests very big tensions inside the Royal Family.



He told GB News: "These reports suggest that the relationship is very difficult between the father and son at the moment," adding "what the King has to keep in mind, clearly, is that Harry's presence within Britain is somewhat antagonistic."

"We know that the relationship between him and his brother is particularly fraught."



The expert went on to add the monarch is in a "tricky dilemma" because his hands are tied, saying: "Anything that Charles has or does on a personal level to try and reconcile the relationship with Harry could have a broader negative impact on his relationship with other family members," he said. "Because there are clearly members of the family who are not ready to forgive Harry for what he's done."

The expert was sharing his opinion on the situation after Harry's recent visit to the UK, where the Duke was not allowed to stay in Windsor.

King Charles's any big offer to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could anger Prince William, Kate Middleton and some other senior royals who reportedly have no desire to reconcile with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents over their past practices against the Firm as the couple launched several attacks on the royal family after relocating to the US following their decision of quitting the royal jobs in 2020.