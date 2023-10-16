Razzaq warns Pakistan to brace themselves for 'tough challenge' from Afghanistan

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq speaks during the podcast show, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/Nadir Ali/File

Former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq on Monday warned Pakistan to brace themselves for a formidable challenge from Afghanistan during their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 clash in Chennai, India.

His remarks came a day after Afghanistan outclassed "mighty" England by 69 runs to record the first major upset of the ongoing mega event at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

The former all-rounder believes that Pakistan will be scared of Afghanistan ahead of the match between the two sides.

Pakistan and Afghanistan will clash in Chennai on October 23.

“I think we have been scared of Afghanistan over the last two years. Afghanistan lost against Pakistan a couple of times, despite being in a winning position, due to Naseem Shah. These things indicate that they are a good team,” Razzaq said.

“Afghanistan’s confidence was boosted when they played against India and batted well against their bowling especially considering that it is better than that of England,” he added.

Pakistan will face Australia on October 20 before locking horns with Afghanistan.

Earlier, the biggest upset of World Cup 2023 took place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, as Afghanistan beat England by 69 runs.

This was Afghanistan's second win in the history of the World Cup as the last time they beat a team in the mega event was in 2015 against Scotland in New Zealand.

This was also the first time the Afghans managed to triumph over England in an ODI match.

Batting first, Rahmanullah Gurbaz provided his side a flying start as they were 75-0 in just the first nine overs.

Gurbaz showcased his brilliant batting skills and played a rapid knock, scoring 80 off just 57 balls which included 12 boundaries, eight fours and four sixes.

The left-handed batter was on his way to complete a well-deserved century but a misunderstanding with his captain Hashmatullah Shahidi got him run out just 20 runs shy of a hundred.

After Gurbaz’s wicket, Afghanistan lost wickets in quick succession but Ikram Akhil’s 58 and valuable knocks by Rashid (23) and Mujeeb (28) powered Shahidi’s men to a fighting 284-run total.

In reply, England were all out for 215 in 40.3 overs.

Harry Brook was the only English batter to hold his ground and play a long innings as the youngster scored 66 off 61 with eight boundaries.

Rashid and Mujeeb took three wickets each, Mohammad Nabi got two, while Farooqi and Naveen picked one.

Things have gotten difficult for England captain Jos Buttler as his side only has one win in three matches and they play an inform South Africa next on October 21 in Mumbai.

On the other hand, Afghanistan will play the top team on the points table, New Zealand, on October 18 in Chennai, a spinning wicket where Shahidi’s men can take advantage of their world-class spin attack.