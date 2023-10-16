Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of 'very scary' threat to kids

Prince William and Meghan Markle will reportedly face their "toughest challenge yet" in their parenthood journey.
The couple, who share Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have been warned that social media may become a problem when they begin using it, owing to their reputation as public figures.
As per parenting expert Amanda Jenner, while speaking to OK!, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will face immense pressure when parenting their children as their little ones may interact with unknown people on the internet, which may cause problems for them in the future.
"As social media becomes more of a focus in their children’s lives, Harry and Meghan will face their toughest challenge yet.
"It’s very scary when your kids are reaching out to so many people in the world and you don’t know who they’re talking to. It’s something a lot of parents will relate to, but with Harry and Meghan, it’s even more difficult because of their status."
