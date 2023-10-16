Kareena Kapoor cherishes 11 years of marriage with Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor dropped an adorable photo with her husband Saif Ali Khan on the occasion of their 11th wedding anniversary.



In the goofy photo shared on Instagram, the Jaane Jaan actress was seen enjoying her pizza while her better half joyfully pointed a finger at her.



"This is US. You, Me and Pizza…Forever Kinda Love…Happy Anniversary husband…," she penned a sweet note.



Several fans including Bollywood celebrities extended their heartfelt wishes to the renowned B-town couple.

Last month, in conversation with The Indian Express, Kareena opened up about being slammed for her 10-year age gap with her husband.



"When has age ever mattered, he is hotter than ever. I am happy I am 10 years younger; he should be worried. No one would say he has turned 53," the actress shared.



The 43-year-old revealed that she never thought about Saif’s age, and which faith he follows as she only cared for being in a healthy relationship.



Kareena tied the knot with Saif in 2012 in Mumbai after dating for several years.

The couple welcomed two sons, Taimur Ali Khan in 2016 and Jehangir Ali Khan in 2021.