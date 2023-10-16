Prince William upset over ‘quiet’ treatment while Kate Middleton beams

Prince William, who reportedly finds himself competing for spotlight with wife Kate Middleton, appeared to have been overshadowed once again.

The Princess of Wales attended that England’s World Cup quarter-final match against Fiji on Sunday and congratulated the England players after their win.

The royal’s appearance came a day after an awkward moment occurred between her husband Prince William and son Prince George. The Prince of Wales appeared to be scolding his eldest as Wales and Argentina went head-to-head in the field at France’s Stade de Marseille.

While William held a pensive expression throughout the match the day before, Kat was in a cheery mood as she watched the match. And after it concluded, she headed to the England’s dressing room to personally praise them on their win.

Kate, who is patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League, beamed as she shook hands with the players and posed for pictures with them, although things were quite in contrast for William and George.

Welsh rugby union player Dan Bigger admitted in his column in the Mail that the encounter with William and George was awkward.

“It was a quiet changing room,” he wrote. “Prince William and George came in and that wasn’t the easiest gig they’ll get. No one had much to say. I’m bowing out with the feeling of unfinished business but not everyone gets the perfect send off.”

Previously, royal author Robert Jobson told Express UK that William finds it hard to keep the attention of the people at important matters rather than Kate or her attire.