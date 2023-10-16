Supreme Court orders to disclose employees’ details

The Supreme Court building in Islamabad. — SC website

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday approved a petition seeking disclosure of details of the top court’s employees under the Right of Access to Information Act.



A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, directed the registrar of the Supreme Court to provide applicant Mukhtar Ahmed with details within seven days.

Justice Athar Minallah, who was part of the bench, authored an additional note.

The verdict said all citizens are entitled to the right to information under Article 191 of the Constitution.

Applicant Mukhtar Ahmad had approached the Supreme Court Registrar in connection with details of apex court employees.

The former SC Registrar had refused to provide details. The applicant then resorted to the Pakistan Information Commission (PIC). The commission had asked the then registrar of SC to provide details.

The former registrar had moved to Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the decision of PIC.

The applicant approached the Supreme Court after the IHC gave a decision against him.

The Supreme Court had reserved its decision on September 27 after hearing the arguments of the applicant and the attorney general for Pakistan.

The apex court in its verdict said an applicant seeking details is bound to give reasons for acquiring the information and the informant is bound to review the reasons.

The court also ordered to return of the petitioner’s fees submitted for filing an appeal and intra-court appeal.

The CJP-led bench also ordered to issue the verdict in Urdu as well.