Biden phones Abbas, says Hamas not fighting for ‘Palestine cause’

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (R) and US President Joe Biden.— AFP/File

US President Joe Biden spoke with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas over the phone on Sunday, emphasising that Hamas is not fighting for the Palestine cause.

This conversation took place against the backdrop of ongoing Israeli actions in Gaza, where the death toll from indiscriminate bombing and shelling has surpassed 2,450, with over 9,200 Palestinians injured, as reported by the Ministry of Health.

Biden informed President Abbas that, in collaboration with regional partners, they are actively working to contain the unrest ignited by the Israel-Hamas conflict and to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Earlier on the same day, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin announced that a second carrier strike group and air force fighter jets have been deployed to the eastern Mediterranean Sea as a demonstration of unwavering support for Israel, which is preparing for a ground assault on Gaza.

Austin clarified that these deployments symbolise the United States' commitment to Israel's security and are not intended for direct involvement in Israeli operations or combat in Gaza. Their primary goal is to deter any actions, whether from states or non-state actors, that could further escalate the conflict.

These movements underscore the US objective of deterring hostile actions against Israel and preventing any potential widening of the conflict, especially following the Hamas attack on Israel.

In response, Israeli forces have claimed that Hezbollah, based on the Lebanese border, is escalating tensions in an attempt to prevent retaliation in Gaza. They also reported that over 600,000 Gazans have relocated to the southern areas as evacuation efforts continue.

Furthermore, Israeli forces assert that they have apprehended over 200 members of Hamas in the West Bank since October 7. The situation in the region remains complex and sensitive, with various actors involved and dynamics at play.