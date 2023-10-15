Israel has ‘no interest in war' with Lebanon: defence minister

Lebanese soldiers stand on a hill overlooking the Israeli town of Metula as a man waves the Palestinian and Hezbollah flags at the Lebanese-Israeli border in the southern village of Kafr Kila, Lebanon, on October 9, 2023. —AFP

Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant reiterated on Sunday that Israel has 'no interest in war' on its northern border and is willing to maintain the current situation along the border with Lebanon if Hezbollah exercises restraint.

Recent sporadic incidents of cross-border fire between Israel and Lebanon have raised concerns that the conflict with Hamas in Gaza could escalate into a more extensive conflict.

On Sunday afternoon, sirens sounded in northern Israel, prompting residents to seek shelter, and the military reported intercepting five of nine rockets fired from Lebanon. In response, Israel conducted artillery fire on the area from which the rockets were launched.

Gallant emphasised Israel's lack of interest in a northern war, stating, "If Hezbollah chooses the path of war, it will pay a very heavy price. Very heavy. But if it restrains itself, we will respect that and keep the situation as it is." He acknowledged that there have been exchanges of fire across the border in recent days.

However, the previous day, Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, warned Israel to cease its attacks on Gaza, cautioning that the ongoing conflict could expand to other parts of the Middle East if Hezbollah becomes involved, resulting in significant consequences for Israel. Amirabdollahian noted that Hezbollah has considered various conflict scenarios and urged Israel to halt its attacks on Gaza.

Israel views Hezbollah as its most immediate and severe threat, estimating that the group possesses a substantial arsenal of rockets and missiles, including precision-guided projectiles capable of targeting any part of Israel.

Hezbollah also boasts thousands of battle-hardened fighters with experience from the 12-year conflict in Syria, as well as diverse military drone capabilities.

Following a deadly attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on the previous Saturday, Hezbollah fighters have been on high alert along Lebanon's borders with Israel.

The Israeli military reported that it conducted a drone strike along the Lebanon border to eliminate a "cell" attempting to infiltrate Israel. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for launching multiple rockets at four Israeli positions along the border.

Amirabdollahian held discussions in Beirut concerning the Gaza situation and the broader region with Saleh Arouri, a senior Hamas official in exile, and Ziad Nakhaleh, the leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, according to Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV.