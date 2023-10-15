J Balvin reacts to Bad Bunny's critique: 'I'm confused about his motivation'

J Balvin on Bad Bunny's comments: 'I can't grasp his thought process.'

J Balvin remains unfazed by recent criticism from his one-time friend, Bad Bunny.

J Balvin appeared to take a dig at the Colombian artist in his latest single, Thunder Y Lightning.

In the song's translated lyrics, Bad Bunny sang, "You guys have seen me with the same people while you all are friends with the whole world like Balvin."

However, J Balvin, who recently shared a dinner with Britney Spears, expressed his indifference towards the matter.

Taking to Instagram Live, he addressed the situation with composure, stating, "I think he's an excellent artist. The person I know is a great person."

Despite the apparent shade thrown his way, J Balvin maintains his respect for Bad Bunny as an artist and values the personal connection they once shared.

J Balvin, in response to Bad Bunny's recent lyrical allusion, took a mature and reflective stance.

He emphasized the mutual support and their collective contributions to the music industry, saying, "We supported each other mutually, we made history, we also created a new story within music."

In a curious turn of events, Bad Bunny's latest album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, features multiple references to notable figures. Soccer sensation Lionel Messi makes several appearances in the album's lyrics.



