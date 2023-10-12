King Charles' wife Camilla supports William, Kate after Harry, Meghan's NY show

Queen Camilla pays special tribute to Kate Middleton and Prince William

Queen Camilla has appeared paying a special tribute to Kate Middleton and Prince William with her surprise gesture amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's NYC summit.

King Charles III's wife Camilla displayed Prince and Princess of Wales's wedding photo at royal reception. The adorable picture attracted attention as it appeared after Kate and William marked the world Mental Health Day on October 10, the same day, when Harry and Meghan attended a Summit in New York City.

On Thursday, the 76-year-old hosted a reception at Clarence House to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Forward Arts Foundation, which promotes the knowledge and enjoyment of poetry across the U.K.



Queen Camilla chatted with actress and London library president Helena Bonham Carter during the evening event, where cameras caught framed photos arranged on a table behind them, including a shot from the Kate and William's 2011 wedding day.



Kate and William's photo appears to be a formal portrait taken by royal photographer Hugo Burnard, who was recently tapped to capture King Charles and Queen Camilla’s May coronation.